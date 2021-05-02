Sunday, May 2, 2021
Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks, flanked by his wife Jill Biden, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Extend Warm Wishes for Orthodox Easter

President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, extended warm holiday wishes Sunday to members of the Orthodox Christian community, Your Content has learned.

“Jill and I extend warm wishes to all our friends in the Orthodox Christian community observing Easter.

“On this occasion of joy and renewal, Orthodox Christians worldwide rejoice in the miracle of the Resurrection and affirm commitments to spiritual disciplines and service to those in need.

“This is also a season of remembrance—to honor the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for the world and to stand in solidarity with all those in the Orthodox community who have been persecuted for their faith and those who remain under threat today. No one should be targeted for their religious affiliation, beliefs, and practices. No one should be fearful of celebrating their faith and traditions. The United States will continue to work to protect freedom of religion, both at home and around the world.

“This Easter, as Orthodox Christians and so many other people of faith have had to once again modify religious traditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we can also look to the future with hope. Thanks to the leadership of countless people, including so many people of faith, the progress we are making in our battle against the virus will soon allow for a return to our timeless and treasured traditions of Easter and other holidays.

“We wish a blessed Easter to all Orthodox Christians around the world celebrating a risen Christ and the triumph of light over darkness.”

