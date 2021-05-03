Monday, May 3, 2021
Monday, May 3, 2021
News Tip?
Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft effective immediately » Your Content
📸: Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

Bill and Melinda Gates to file for divorce after 27 years

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, said in a tweet on Monday that he and his wife, Melinda Gates, will be splitting up after 27 years, Your Content is learning.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
33,214,731
confirmed cases
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm
united states
591,359
deaths
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm
united states
6,741,578
active
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm
united states
25,881,794
recovered
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm
World
154,028,851
confirmed cases
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm
world
3,223,006
deaths
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm
world
18,707,619
active
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm
world
132,098,226
recovered
Updated on May 3, 2021 4:31 pm

Related Articles

Recent Bucks County Councilman David Nay reported missing

A Pennsylvania politician from Bucks County is missing, Your Content has learned. Police are...

President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Extend Warm Wishes for Orthodox Easter

President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, extended warm holiday wishes...

Drunk driver who killed NYPD Ofc. Anastasios Tsakos arrested for his death, ‘demonizing’ cops

Jessica Beauvais is behind bars held without bail in connection to the death of NYPD Ofc. Anastasios Tsakos.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.