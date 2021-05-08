Saturday, May 8, 2021
Saturday, May 8, 2021
News Tip?
Featured

DJ and Producer Pierce Fulton Dead at 28

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Pierce Collins Fulton, better known as Pierce Fulton, has died at age 28, Your Content has tragically learned. The entertainer was an American DJ, musician, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer.

“It breaks my heart to share with you that Pierce passed away on Thursday evening following a tragic struggle with his mental health,” reads the statement shared on Fulton’s Twitter from his older brother, Griff.

Fulton was beloved for his unique, uplifting approach to dance music production. His breakthrough 2015 single “Kuaga (Lost Time)” was a surefire highlight in a career of many.

“Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity,” the statement continues. “He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I’ve ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius.”

- Advertisement -

Fulton made his name in the dance scene in the early and mid-2010s via house and progressive house productions released by labels including Armada, Monstercat, Anjunadeep and more, Billboard reported.

“Waiting for Tomorrow,” his 2018 collaboration with Martin Garrix and Mike Shinoda, hit No. 26 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, while his solo track “Runaway” hit No. 1 on that same chart in 2014. Fulton also had charting tracks on the Dance Mix/Airplay Showchart. In January 2020, his collaborative project Leaving Laurel was released via Anjunadeep.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
33,434,518
confirmed cases
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm
united states
595,254
deaths
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm
united states
6,503,791
active
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm
united states
26,335,473
recovered
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm
World
158,151,654
confirmed cases
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm
world
3,292,415
deaths
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm
world
18,404,180
active
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm
world
136,455,059
recovered
Updated on May 8, 2021 3:58 pm

Related Articles

Obama’s family dog Bo dies: ‘He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House’

The Obamas have said a sad farewell to their family pet Bo who passed away Saturday.

President Biden unveils White House ‘visitor log’ to avoid secret visits and rendezvous with FIVE ‘privacy’ exceptions

The White House will no longer allow secret rendezvous to take place after unveiling a ‘visitor log’.

Feds fumble warrant in search of Nancy Pelosi’s ‘stolen’ laptop in Alaska, agents ‘mistook’ identity

Federal agents fumbled a search warrant as they journeyed to Alaska in search of Nancy Pelosi’s stolen laptop.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.