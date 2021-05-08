Obama’s family dog Bo dies: ‘He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House’

The Obamas have said a sad farewell to their family pet Bo who passed away Saturday, Your Content has tragically learned.

The Portuguese Water Dog, a gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, was adopted by the First Family early in 2009 and joined them for both terms in the White House.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.” Obama said Saturday.

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair.

- Advertisement -

“He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”