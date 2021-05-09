Former chief doctor of Siberian hospital goes missing after treating Putin opponent Alexey Navalny

The former chief doctor of the Siberian hospital where Alexey Navalny was treated immediately after his poisoning last year has gone missing, Russian state media TASS reports, Your Content is learning.

A statement released by the regional Interior Ministry of Omsk which did not name Murakhovsky said police officers were searching for a man who had gone missing in the Bolsheukovsky district in the Omsk oblast:

“On May 8, 2021, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Omsk Region received a message that in the village of Pospelovo, Bolsheukovsky District, a resident of Omsk, born in 1971, left the hunting base on an ATV going to the forest. For about a day, the acquaintances of the disappeared made independent attempts to find the man, after which they reported the incident to the police,” the statement said, according to CNN.

