Monday, May 10, 2021
Donald Trump acquitted of all charges, will remain President of the United States
📸: Associated Press/Your Content Illustration
Trump says ‘major Michigan Election Fraud’ case filing will prove votes were SWAPPED for Biden

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Former President Donald J. Trump said Monday night a “major” election fraud case filing in Michigan will prove “votes were intentionally switched from President Trump to Joe Biden,” Your Content has learned.

“The major Michigan Election Fraud case has just filed a bombshell pleading claiming votes were intentionally switched from President Trump to Joe Biden.” the Office of the 45th President of the United States wrote in the statement. “The number of votes is MASSIVE and determinative. This will prove true in numerous other States.

“All Republicans must UNIFY and not let this happen. If a thief robs a jewelry store of all of its diamonds (the 2020 Presidential Election), the diamonds must be returned.

The statement concluded: “The Fake News media refuses to cover the greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country. They have lost all credibility, but ultimately, they will have no choice!”

