Thursday, May 13, 2021
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) quickly walks past reporters as he arrives for the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senators will vote Tuesday on the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which is expected to last three to five weeks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Biden hosts ‘productive meeting’ with Senator Toomey and others to discuss priorities

By Jonathan Lee Riches
President Biden hosted Senators Capito, Barrasso, Blunt, Crapo, Toomey, and Wicker for an in-depth meeting about the pressing need to invest in American infrastructure, Your Content has learned.

The meeting was in hopes of continuing the bipartisan negotiations he’s been having on this leading priority for the Biden Administration, a statement from the White House reads.

“These Senators are the Republican Ranking Members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works; the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration; the Senate Committee on Finance; Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and the Chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.”

Sen. Patrick Toomey was a part of a group of GOP Senators who introduced their $568 billion infrastructure plan Thursday at the Capitol, Butler Radio reported.

“While President Biden would like to do things that have nothing to do with infrastructure, my view is that we can have that conversation at some point in time, but what we ought to focus on is what we seem to have an agreement on,” Toomey said. “And that’s a significant investment in infrastructure.”

President Biden “thanked each of them for their engagement and underlined his commitment to historic funding for infrastructure that will deliver for America’s middle class and help the country come back stronger from the economic harm caused by the coronavirus crisis,” according to the White House.

“He also stressed that inaction was a red line for him and that he wanted to see real progress toward a potential bipartisan deal by Memorial Day.

“President Biden and the six Senators agreed to stay in touch and follow up on their conversation next week. The President will be in touch with Senator Capito about further talks. There will also be additional communication at the staff level.

“This follows yesterday’s productive meeting with the bipartisan Leadership of both Chambers of Congress, during which infrastructure was a major subject.”

An in-depth Your Content investigation published Dec. 29, 2020 revealed skeletons in the senator’s past and an operation dubbed the ‘political prison plague.’

Previous reports implicate Sen. Toomey in a questionable ‘shell donation’ scandal which involved two other lawmakers and a lobbyist.

