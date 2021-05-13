Thursday, May 13, 2021
Thursday, May 13, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

White House lifts mask mandate for vaccinated people, new door signs reveal

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Those who received vaccinations for COVID-19 are eligible to frolic within the White House without a face mask, Your Content has learned.

Photographs of door placards surfaced Thursday evening by NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith.

“Just posted signs outside the White House press briefing room reflecting the new guidance from the (White House Press Association) to our members.” Keith tweeted.

“I’m saving the old ‘masks required beyond this point’ signs for history or at least our archives.”

- Advertisement -

The new sign reveals those who are “fully vaccinated’ are ‘no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.”

“After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.” President Biden tweeted Thursday.

“The CDC announced that they are no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people need to wear masks.” Biden said in a video tweet.

“This was made possible by the extraordinary success we’ve had in vaccinating so many Americans, so quickly.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
33,623,543
confirmed cases
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm
united states
598,512
deaths
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm
united states
6,359,285
active
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm
united states
26,665,746
recovered
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm
World
161,793,408
confirmed cases
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm
world
3,357,393
deaths
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm
world
17,799,345
active
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm
world
140,636,670
recovered
Updated on May 13, 2021 7:27 pm

Related Articles

Kidnap victim-turned-escapee Gina DeJesus carjacked at gun point in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating today after Georgina "Gina" DeJesus was carjacked at gunpoint.

Ellen DeGeneres to cancel show after 19 seasons

Ellen DeGeneres plans to end her prime time television show after nineteen years, Your Content is learning. ​

Biden promises to provide ‘close consultation’ to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid terror attacks

The Biden Administration will help the Israeli government wipe out any terrorists seen prowling around.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.