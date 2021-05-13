White House lifts mask mandate for vaccinated people, new door signs reveal

Those who received vaccinations for COVID-19 are eligible to frolic within the White House without a face mask, Your Content has learned.

Photographs of door placards surfaced Thursday evening by NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith.

“Just posted signs outside the White House press briefing room reflecting the new guidance from the (White House Press Association) to our members.” Keith tweeted.

“I’m saving the old ‘masks required beyond this point’ signs for history or at least our archives.”

The new sign reveals those who are “fully vaccinated’ are ‘no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.”

“After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.” President Biden tweeted Thursday.

“The CDC announced that they are no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people need to wear masks.” Biden said in a video tweet.

“This was made possible by the extraordinary success we’ve had in vaccinating so many Americans, so quickly.”