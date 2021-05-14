Rep. Matt Gaetz accomplice pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate with feds, says Gaetz paid underage girls

Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the federal investigation of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Friday, and Your Content has learned the charges include sex trafficking of a minor.

Greenberg had been working for weeks toward a deal with federal prosecutors who are investigating sex trafficking and public corruption allegations.

The plea agreement was filed Friday by prosecutors in Federal District Court in Orlando, in which he also agreed to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department investigations.Greenberg, a former Orlando-area tax collector, admitted that he and others who were not identified had paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and provided her with drugs, according to the court filing, FOX 13 News was first to report.

The plea potentially escalates the legal and political jeopardy that Gaetz is facing and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into the Florida congressman.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Your Content for updates as they unfold. This report will be updated momentarily.