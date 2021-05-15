CNN brings Don Lemon back thirty minutes after his ‘final’ sign off, says he’ll explain Monday

Don Lemon caused a social media frenzy overnight after a poorly scripted ending to his Friday night show claimed it would be his final night—and Your Content has now learned the Don won’t be leaving the network.

“So I got back down to my office after the show—everybody calm down,” Lemon said in a follow-up video. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN.

“I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. I’m not leaving CNN,” he continued. “So you will have to tune in Monday at 2 o’clock to see; that’s it, so relax. I’m not leaving.”

Your Content was first to report the odd revelation overnight after Lemon made the stunning announcement.