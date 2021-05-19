Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media at the Capitol Building September 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry today after allegations that President Donald Trump sought to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate leading Democratic presidential contender, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, which was the subject of a reported whistle-blower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
House moves to establish a commission to probe chaos at the Capitol, Trump dubs it ‘Democrat trap’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

The U.S. House passed legislation that would establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a vote of 252-175, Your Content has learned.

Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of people smashed into the Capitol to disrupt lawmakers amid a heated election.

Oddly modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.

It passed the House 252-175.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

As Your Content readers were first to learn, former President Donald J. Trump said Tuesday that members of the U.S. House and Senate ‘should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission.”

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission.” Trump declared Tuesday.

“It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately.

“Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”

