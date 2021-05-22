Philly serial rapist, Kevin Bennett, arrested by cops in Indianapolis amid botched escape plan, held without bail

The Philadelphia serial rapist was captured in Indianapolis moments ago, police confirm with Your Content.

Multiple sources employed by the Philadelphia Police Department confirm Kevin Bennett is in law enforcement custody in Indianapolis.

CBS Philadelphia was first to break the story of Bennett’s capture. As Your Content readers know, police in Philadelphia and surrounding counties have been on red alert as a serial rapist was at-large after sexually assaulting at-least six women in a string of violent sex crimes.

Philadelphia Police previously reported the first known sexual assault occurred on May 15 at 2:45 a.m. on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue.

- Advertisement -

“A bartender was followed home to Media by a black male operating a silver Dodge Charger. Witness from the club reported that the vehicle had no visible tag.” Philadelphia Police wrote in a statement. “The complainant’s boyfriend was home and the offender fled in his vehicle. Video from the club shows a grey Dodge in the parking lot.”

The rapist surfaced again the next day at midnight, police said, following a woman home from a gentlemen’s club on May. 16 on the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street.

“The complainant left a gentlemen’s club around 12:00am and drove home to West Norriton Township.” reads the release. “At some point, she realized a grey Dodge Charger was following her. She tried to evade the vehicle by making several turns and eventually went to a Wawa in attempt to get the vehicle tag.

“The tag was obstructed due to a tag cover. The complainant called 911 and made a report with the West Norriton Township Police Department.”

Five hours later, police say a third woman was sexually attacked on the 3400 block of North 11th Street at 5:00 a.m.

“The complainant was seated in her vehicle when she noticed a black male exit a vehicle that was parked several cars ahead of her.” said police. “The male approached her, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded she exit her car. The offender moved her to an alley and sexually assaulted the victim.”

Police say the perpetrator is a ‘stocky’ black male with braids. He drives a grey Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Police received a 911 call on May 17 at 9:30 p.m. for reports of a suspicious individual resembling the rapist tailing a fourth woman.

“The complainant left her job at a gentleman’s club at 6700 Essington Ave, around 9:30 PM and drove home.” officials wrote in the press release. “When she entered her apartment parking garage, a grey Dodge Charger, piggybacks the security gate opening and follows her vehicle.

“The complainant normally parks on the first level but continued to the third level. The suspect parked three cars from her, then walked around. When the male was walking, the complainant exited the garage and called 911.”

Philadelphia Police responded to the 900 block of North 8th Street at 12:00 a.m. on May 18 for reports of a fifth sexual assault victim.

“Complainant was returning from a gentleman’s club at 2700 S Front St. when she observed an unknown black male in her apartment complex.” said police.

“The male slid along the wall towards the complaint who ran screaming to a neighbor’s apartment. Male fled the location. Video recovered shows a black male in dark clothing entering the building behind residents.”

Later that morning police responded to the 900 block of North 8th Street for reports of a sexual assault at 10:20 a.m.

“The complainants stated they were inside their apartment on the 900 block of N. 8th St. when the below male posed as an electrical worker and gained access to their apartment.” police said. “Once inside he produced a silver handgun, then sexually assaulted and robbed both complainants.

“Male fled southbound on 8th Sttowards Poplar St.”

Developing now… Details to follow.