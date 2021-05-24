Philly serial rapist Kevin Bennett charged for 3 rapes, suspected attacks in 8 states

The demented man who went on a rape spree last week is in custody in his home state of Indiana and being investigated for sexual assaults and robberies in as many as eight states, and Your Content has learned he’s been charged for three rapes in Philadelphia.

Kevin Bennett, 28, was arrested in his hometown of Indianapolis over the weekend and it may take weeks before he is extradited back to Philadelphia to go before a judge here, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

“This is a predatory rapist,” Krasner said. “The activity is not confined to Philadelphia. It appears to include atcivity in other areas outside of Philadelphia, but also areas in other states.”

An extensive nationwide search took place over a few days last week after Philadelphia police detectives and the FBI, with the help of victims in Philadelphia, identified Bennett and a gray Dodge Charger registered to him, NBC Philadelphia revealed.

Bennett, who was taken into custody by Indiana law enforcement on Saturday, May 22, is currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia. Once he is brought to Philadelphia, he will face additional charges including Robbery, Burglary, and violations of the uniform firearms acts. Bennett is a potential suspect in similar crimes in eight other states.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit (SVU), with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), worked quickly and professionally to solve this complex investigation involving surveillance footage, forensic evidence, and eyewitness identification.

Bennett is alleged to have selected women to victimize by frequenting Philadelphia-area nightclubs and following them to their respective residences in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. In one incident, Bennett is alleged to have even posed as a utility worker to gain access to one location in Philadelphia. All three sexual assaults occurred in Philadelphia.

“I hope that Philadelphia residents join us in expressing our gratitude to the survivors who decided to speak out in order to prevent further trauma to others and help bring Mr. Bennett to justice,” said DA Krasner. “I’m also grateful to the Philadelphia Police detectives who worked tirelessly to assemble a very strong case against Mr. Bennett, in addition to the FBI and other law enforcement entities who assisted in this investigation. We want survivors of sexual assault to know that they don’t have to suffer alone. Counseling and other supports are available by contacting WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence and Women Against Abuse.”

“Over the course of approximately four days, Kevin Bennett terrorized and assaulted numerous women in Philadelphia,” said DAO Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit Supervisor Branwen McNabb. “Thanks to the courage of these victims coming forward and the outstanding investigation by the PPD’s SVU and FBI, this suspect was taken into custody and women in Philadelphia and surrounding counties are safer today.”

This investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information about this case, please contact the PPD’s Special Victims Unit at 215–685–3264. WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence 24/7 hotline is 215–985–3333and the Philadelphia Domestic Abuse Hotlinecan be reached at 866–723–3014.

CBS Philadelphia was first to break the story of Bennett’s capture. As Your Content readers know, police in Philadelphia and surrounding counties have been on red alert as a serial rapist was at-large after sexually assaulting at-least six women in a string of violent sex crimes.

Philadelphia Police previously reported the first known sexual assault occurred on May 15 at 2:45 a.m. on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue.

“A bartender was followed home to Media by a black male operating a silver Dodge Charger. Witness from the club reported that the vehicle had no visible tag.” Philadelphia Police wrote in a statement. “The complainant’s boyfriend was home and the offender fled in his vehicle. Video from the club shows a grey Dodge in the parking lot.”

The rapist surfaced again the next day at midnight, police said, following a woman home from a gentlemen’s club on May. 16 on the 1000 block of Spring Garden Street.

“The complainant left a gentlemen’s club around 12:00am and drove home to West Norriton Township.” reads the release. “At some point, she realized a grey Dodge Charger was following her. She tried to evade the vehicle by making several turns and eventually went to a Wawa in attempt to get the vehicle tag.

“The tag was obstructed due to a tag cover. The complainant called 911 and made a report with the West Norriton Township Police Department.”

Five hours later, police say a third woman was sexually attacked on the 3400 block of North 11th Street at 5:00 a.m.

“The complainant was seated in her vehicle when she noticed a black male exit a vehicle that was parked several cars ahead of her.” said police. “The male approached her, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded she exit her car. The offender moved her to an alley and sexually assaulted the victim.”

Police say the perpetrator is a ‘stocky’ black male with braids. He drives a grey Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Police received a 911 call on May 17 at 9:30 p.m. for reports of a suspicious individual resembling the rapist tailing a fourth woman.

“The complainant left her job at a gentleman’s club at 6700 Essington Ave, around 9:30 PM and drove home.” officials wrote in the press release. “When she entered her apartment parking garage, a grey Dodge Charger, piggybacks the security gate opening and follows her vehicle.

“The complainant normally parks on the first level but continued to the third level. The suspect parked three cars from her, then walked around. When the male was walking, the complainant exited the garage and called 911.”

Philadelphia Police responded to the 900 block of North 8th Street at 12:00 a.m. on May 18 for reports of a fifth sexual assault victim.

“Complainant was returning from a gentleman’s club at 2700 S Front St. when she observed an unknown black male in her apartment complex.” said police.

“The male slid along the wall towards the complaint who ran screaming to a neighbor’s apartment. Male fled the location. Video recovered shows a black male in dark clothing entering the building behind residents.”

Later that morning police responded to the 900 block of North 8th Street for reports of a sexual assault at 10:20 a.m.

“The complainants stated they were inside their apartment on the 900 block of N. 8th St. when the below male posed as an electrical worker and gained access to their apartment.” police said. “Once inside he produced a silver handgun, then sexually assaulted and robbed both complainants.

“Male fled southbound on 8th Sttowards Poplar St.”