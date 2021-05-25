Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Mark York from ‘The Office’ Dead at 55

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Actor Mark York, best known for his role in “The Office,” passed away in Ohio after a brief, unexpected illness, Your Content has tragically learned.

The Ohio-born actor headed to California where he found himself playing small TV roles on popular shows such as “CSI: New York” and “Fighting Words.” However, his most famous work came on the hit show “The Office.”

Since 1988, Merchant has been confined to a wheelchair as he was a paraplegic. He did not act for many years and had been working as an inventor, acquiring two patents for his inventions.

York is survived by his parents, and brother.

- Advertisement -

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

- Advertisement -
USA
33,924,707
confirmed cases
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm
united states
604,478
deaths
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm
united states
5,755,635
active
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm
united states
27,564,594
recovered
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm
World
168,285,383
confirmed cases
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm
world
3,493,078
deaths
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm
world
14,977,847
active
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm
world
149,814,458
recovered
Updated on May 25, 2021 1:27 pm

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.