Monster mom Casey Anthony gets dragged into bar fight, drink thrown on America’s most hated mom

Casey Anthony was dragged into a dirty bar fight over the weekend as a woman and her boyfriend had it out, Your Content has learned.

Anthony — who was acquitted a decade ago of murdering her 2-year-old daughter — called West Palm Beach cops from O’Shea’s Irish Pub after an argument over a man she and the drink-wielder had both previously dated turned messy, TMZ reported Monday, citing police.

Anthony told cops the woman, identified as Thelma Moya, poured a drink on her leg during the altercation.

The alleged incident was reported as someone tossing a drink in the face of another person, but Anthony told investigators the pair had been mired in a longstanding beef over their mutual beau, TMZ reported.

The woman was released by police and praised by locals after the fight