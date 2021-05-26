Delaware County detectives probe murder of a driver found shot to death behind steering wheel

Police in Delaware County are searching for the person who shot Shakeem Fearrington, 39, to death in broad daylight Tuesday evening, Your Content has learned.

Officials told Your Content officers from the City of Chester Police Department were dispatched to the area of 10th & Upland Streets for the report of a gunshot victim at approximately 7:17 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived they observed a light blue SUV with a shattered rear passenger windowstopped in the middle of the street in the 900 block of Upland Street, Captain James P. Chubb said in a statement.

Inside the vehicle was the victim who was identified as 39-year-old Shakeem Fearrington.

Upon checking the victim, it was learned that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Captain Chubb says police on scene began to render aid and moments later paramedics did arrive on location.

However, the victim did succumb to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Brian Pot from the City of Chester Police Department at 610-447-8431 or [email protected], or Delaware County Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197or [email protected].