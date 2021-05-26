Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
News Tip?
At least 3 people wounded in Chester from shootout
📸: Eric Norton for Your Content
U.S.

Delaware County detectives probe murder of a driver found shot to death behind steering wheel

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Police in Delaware County are searching for the person who shot Shakeem Fearrington, 39, to death in broad daylight Tuesday evening, Your Content has learned.

Officials told Your Content officers from the City of Chester Police Department were dispatched to the area of 10th & Upland Streets for the report of a gunshot victim at approximately 7:17 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived they observed a light blue SUV with a shattered rear passenger windowstopped in the middle of the street in the 900 block of Upland Street, Captain James P. Chubb said in a statement.

Inside the vehicle was the victim who was identified as 39-year-old Shakeem Fearrington.

- Advertisement -

Upon checking the victim, it was learned that he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Captain Chubb says police on scene began to render aid and moments later paramedics did arrive on location.

However, the victim did succumb to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Brian Pot from the City of Chester Police Department at 610-447-8431 or [email protected], or Delaware County Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197or [email protected].

- Advertisement -
USA
33,965,570
confirmed cases
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm
united states
606,053
deaths
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm
united states
5,702,990
active
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm
united states
27,656,527
recovered
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm
World
168,978,400
confirmed cases
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm
world
3,509,798
deaths
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm
world
14,723,348
active
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm
world
150,745,254
recovered
Updated on May 26, 2021 6:03 pm

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.