2 dead, 10 others missing after boat overturns 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida

Two people are dead and 10 are still possibly missing after a boat overturned 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, Your Content has learned.

The US Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m., the agency said in a tweet.

Two bodies were discovered and crews are searching for a possible 10 people still missing.

When crews arrived on the scene there was no boat to be found, but those rescued said they were on a boat that flipped, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, USCG spokesperson.

The Coast Guard has two cutters and other units in the area performing search and rescue operations for the possibly 10 people still missing in the water, Hernandez said, NBC News reported.

The boat itself has not been located, and officials were unable to answer what type of boat overturned or where the passengers were traveling from, according to NBC Miami.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

