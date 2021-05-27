Biden motorcade makes stop at Kansas City residence, President Biden goes to Honey Hut Ice Cream

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made an unexpected stop with the presidential motorcade at a residence nearby the Metropolitan Community College in Kansas, and Your Content has learned President Joe Biden is leaving the White House for some ice cream.

Dr. Biden exited the airplane at about 1:30 p.m. local time and chatted briefly with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.

She also posed for a quick photo and shook hands with airport first responders before journeying to Metropolitan Community College, approximately five minutes motorcade away.

Meanwhile in D.C., President Joe Biden is headed to Honey Hut Ice Cream, the White House said in an in-house announcement just before 3:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Later this afternoon the President will tour Cuyahoga Community College Manufacturing Technology Center. President Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the economy at Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus.

The First Lady will greet with Michiganders, Missourians and Kansans who will receive shots at vaccination clinics at Grand Rapids Community College in Grand Rapids, Michigan and at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri. During her visit, she will highlight the partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.

Michiganders can find vaccine registration information at Grand Rapids Community College here. Missourians and Kansans can find vaccine registration information at Metropolitan Community College here.

Dr. Biden gave brief remarks to about a dozen local media, echoing those she delivered at the previous stop in Michigan: “The time is now to get vaccinated so we’ve got to spread the word.”

“I love that, we’re taking care of one another.”