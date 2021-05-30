Sunday, May 30, 2021
Sunday, May 30, 2021
News Tip?
U.S.

Noncompliant 10 foot alligator takes advantage of police escort, soaks up Florida sun VIP-style

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida, are stunned after closing a major road for an alligator to be relocated—only for the ten foot gator to take advantage of the police’s ability to close the road for a VIP suntan.

“Wondering why Lyngate Drive was closed?” Port St. Lucie Police Department wrote on Facebook Saturday. “This might be the first time that an Alligator has caused a traffic jam in Port St Lucie. In case you’re wondering our reptilian friend is 10 foot 4 inches.”

Officers attempt to make verbal contact with the ten-foot alligator, who appears to not understand nor acknowledge the officer’s hand gestures. (📸: Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Police added: “Traffic has reopened and our friend has been safely relocated. 🐊”

The alligator irritated some—but locals appeared enthused about its presence.

- Advertisement -

“At least the Alligator is obeying speed limit. For the rest of you slow down.” Justine declared in a Facebook comment on the police’s post. “Not a speedway.”

Police photograph the alligator after he was relocated to a nearby park or grassy area. (📸: Port St. Lucie Police Department)
- Advertisement -
USA
34,041,850
confirmed cases
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
united states
609,535
deaths
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
united states
5,593,509
active
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
united states
27,838,806
recovered
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
World
170,954,178
confirmed cases
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
world
3,554,927
deaths
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
world
14,237,219
active
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm
world
153,162,032
recovered
Updated on May 30, 2021 5:08 pm

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.