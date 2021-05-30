Sunday, May 30, 2021
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Philadelphia Police swarm Olney Ave for execution style shooting, 1 dead, suspect at-large

Police in Philadelphia are responding to reports of a fatal execution-style shooting on the 1000 block of Olney Avenue, Your Content is learning.

According to preliminary reports, the gunman is a black male with a light complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be approximately 6’0”, medium built and has a mustache.

Shots erupted just before 2:30 a.m. overnight—leaving at-least one person dead on the 1000 block of W Olney Avenue in North Philadelphia.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

