Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Dead at 60

Initial reports from Lebanon claim that Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has died after being taken to the hospital last night, Your Content is learning.

Some Lebanese and Arab media sources are currently reporting that Hezbollah terror chieftain Hassan Nasrallah died on Monday evening, JewishPress.com reported.

The outlet reports there have been multiple reports over the years reporting Nasrallah’s demise that turned out to be false, and at this point there is no way to confirm the reports.

Just last week, the Hezbollah leader made international headlines after obnoxiously coughing during a heated call for creation of a ‘new equation.’ Any violation of Jerusalem would lead to a regional war, The Jerusalem Post reported.

- Advertisement -

“When holy sites face serious threats there are no red lines,” Nasrallah said. “All the resistance movements can’t sit back and watch if holy sites are in danger.”

The Israel-Hamas hostilities were set off on May 10 in part by Israeli police raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City and clashes with Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Rumor mill spinning wildly regarding the health status of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

following appearance repeatedly interrupted by coughing and apparent shortness of breath.” Frida Ghitis, a world affairs columnist, tweeted Monday evening. “I’m receiving many, many reports. Nothing confirmed.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.