Police are swarming the 500 block of Green Street in Norristown for reports of a triple shooting—and Your Content has learned two victims are in critical condition.

The incident erupted just before 11:20 p.m. Monday in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Two of the three victims are in critical condition.

They’ve requested two helicopters to transport the critically injured victims to city hospitals.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.