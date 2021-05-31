Monday, May 31, 2021
Monday, May 31, 2021
News Tip?

Senator Donovan Dela Cruz’s Twitter appears hacked: “Tariq Nasheed—Ni***r I’m Going to Kill You”
S

By Your Content Staff
Modified
NEWS FLASH
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A Hawaii State Senator’s Twitter appeared to be hacked Memorial Day morning, a death threat, race fueled tweet indicates, Your Content is learning.

“@tariqnasheed nigger I’m going to kill you lmao fuck my verified,” tweeted the Senator’s verified account.

Donovan M. Dela Cruz, is a state senator from District 22, which encompasses Wahiawa, Mililani Mauka, Launani Valley, Waipio Acres, and Wheeler. Senator Dela Cruz is Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and a Member on the Committee on Education.

Prior to becoming senator, he also served on the Honolulu City Council for eight years, serving as its Chair for three years, being the youngest chair in the history of the Council, at age 30.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve alerted him that his account may have been hacked,” said the Hawaii Democratic Party. “Thanks for looking out!”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -
Load more

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.