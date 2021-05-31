Senator Donovan Dela Cruz’s Twitter appears hacked: “Tariq Nasheed—Ni***r I’m Going to Kill You”

A Hawaii State Senator’s Twitter appeared to be hacked Memorial Day morning, a death threat, race fueled tweet indicates, Your Content is learning.

“@tariqnasheed nigger I’m going to kill you lmao fuck my verified,” tweeted the Senator’s verified account.

Donovan M. Dela Cruz, is a state senator from District 22, which encompasses Wahiawa, Mililani Mauka, Launani Valley, Waipio Acres, and Wheeler. Senator Dela Cruz is Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and a Member on the Committee on Education.

Prior to becoming senator, he also served on the Honolulu City Council for eight years, serving as its Chair for three years, being the youngest chair in the history of the Council, at age 30.

“We’ve alerted him that his account may have been hacked,” said the Hawaii Democratic Party. “Thanks for looking out!”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.