Monday, May 31, 2021
Trio leads New Jersey State Police on wild chase down NJ Parkway, last seen on foot
By Your Content Staff
BREAKING NEWS
Troopers from the New Jersey State Police are on the prowl for three suspects who fled from a traffic stop, and Your Content has learned two police choppers are on location.

According to preliminary reports, police are searching for three men who ran from state police after driving in the wrong direction down New Jersey Turnpike.

The men are wearing neon clothing and were last seen in the area of Wells Mill Road & Garden State Parkway, police say.

What’s more, at-least two police choppers are in the air assisting officers searching on the ground.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

