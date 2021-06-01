Philadelphia man arrested for triple shooting in Montgomery County on Memorial Day

A Philadelphia man is in custody and charged with attempted murder after a triple shooting late Monday night in Norristown, Norristown Police said. Two people were injured and are in stable condition, Your Content has learned.

Your Content was first to report late overnight that police were called to the scene at approximately 11:10 p.m. Monday, and Cole was arrested at the transportation center while still in possession of the gun, authorities said.

Brian Cole, 38, was also charged with aggravated assault and firearms-related offenses after investigators determined he used a 9mm handgun to fire 13 rounds at three victims near the Norristown Transportation Center in the 500 block of Green Street.

According to information from police, Cole had been upset at the mother of his child, who barred Cole from entering her Green Street apartment. While walking back to the Norristown Transportation Center, Cole encountered three acquaintances of the mother of his child. An argument ensued between Cole and one of these women.

Cole left the area, but he returned with the handgun and fired several rounds at the three victims, who were inside or standing next to a vehicle, police said.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.