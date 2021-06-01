Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Police arrest off-duty FBI agent for attempted murder after firing shot at man in subway
An FBI agent was charged with attempted murder in an off-duty shooting in December on board a Metro train passing through Montgomery County, according to court records unsealed Tuesday, Your Content is learning.

The agent, Eduardo Valdivia, was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia turned himself in to local authorities at a county jail Tuesday morning, according to Chief Deputy Maxwell Uy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, NBC Washington reported.

