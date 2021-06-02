Active shooter in Wilmington shoots at-least 3 cops from 4 story apartment complex, still at-large

Police are swarming an apartment complex in Wilmington, Delaware, for reports of multiple police officers shot, Your Content is learning.

Preliminary reports indicate at-least three police officers have been shot in the area of N Market Street and E 25th Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the shooter reportedly opened fire from an unknown location at an apartment complex. At this point, police are still trying to determine the exact location of the shooter.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.