Friday, June 4, 2021
Drake Bell from hit Nickelodeon show ‘Drake and Josh’ arrested for crimes against kids
D

By Your Content Staff
Modified
CELEBS
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Jared Drake Bell is facing serious legal trouble in Ohio. The Drake & Josh star, who played Drake on the hit Nickelodeon show, has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Your Content is learning.

Bell, 34, appeared in Cuyahoga County Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to both charges. The actor posted a $2,500 bond and was released — after smirking in his mugshot. Bell was ordered not to have contact with his alleged victim and he agreed.

Bell, whose full legal name is Jared Drake Bell, was indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, News 5 Cleveland, a local ABC affiliate, reported.

The alleged incident occurred on December 1, 2017. It’s the same day Bell, who also goes by Drake Campana, was scheduled to play Cleveland’s The Odeon Concert Club, TMZ revealed.

According to Fox 8 News, Bell is accused of engaging in an inappropriate chat with the victim that was sexual in nature at times. Other details are unclear at this time.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

