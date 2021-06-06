Federal agents, police respond to reports of a bomb threat at Morey’s Piers, boardwalk evacuated

Federal agents and police officers from the Wildwood Police Department and New Jersey State Police swarmed and surrounded the Wildwood Boardwalk for reports of a bomb threat, and Your Content has learned the boardwalk has been evacuated.

According to preliminary reports, as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday—all three piers—Surfside, Mariners and Adventure Piers were abruptly shut down as authorities evacuated locals, beach goers and tourists.

As of 11:00 p.m., authorities were unable to confirm or deny the credibility of the bomb threat. However, they confirmed the location was still under investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.