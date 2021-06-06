Monday, June 7, 2021
Monday, June 7, 2021
Federal agents, police respond to reports of a bomb threat at Morey’s Piers, boardwalk evacuated
By Jonathan Lee Riches
📸: Alamy Stock Photo / Morey’s Piers
Federal agents and police officers from the Wildwood Police Department and New Jersey State Police swarmed and surrounded the Wildwood Boardwalk for reports of a bomb threat, and Your Content has learned the boardwalk has been evacuated.

According to preliminary reports, as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday—all three piers—Surfside, Mariners and Adventure Piers were abruptly shut down as authorities evacuated locals, beach goers and tourists.

As of 11:00 p.m., authorities were unable to confirm or deny the credibility of the bomb threat. However, they confirmed the location was still under investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

