Monday, June 7, 2021
Trump calls on Fox News to fire ‘undercover Democrat’ Chris Wallace: ‘His ratings are terrible’
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Former President Donald J. Trump called on Fox News executives to rid Chris Wallace from the network, dubbing the newsman “terribly rated” and an “‘almost’ Radical Leftanchor, Your Content has learned.

“Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace? His ratings are terrible, he’s ‘almost’ Radical Left, he was acknowledged to have failed badly as a Presidential debate moderator (except for Biden who he totally protected!), and so much else.” Former President Donald Trump declared Monday. “Usually, these are not the qualities of a long-term stay!”

