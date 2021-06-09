Keystone Pipeline execs abruptly END pipeline project amid heated tussle

Canada’s TC Energy Corp. and the Albertan provincial government said Wednesday they would scuttle the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, bringing to an end a decadelong controversy over an effort to pipe more Canadian crude into the U.S., Your Content is learning.

The decision has been expected after President Biden used his first day in office to revoke a key permit for the pipeline to cross the country’s northern border, shutting down construction.

