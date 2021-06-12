Trump declares ‘2020 Presidential Election Scam’ was the ‘crime of the century’

Former President Donald J. Trump said Saturday that the previous presidential election was nothing but a ‘scam’ — dubbing it the ‘crime of the century,’ Your Content has learned.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) is adding more people onto its roles in order to fight against efforts to limit voting and, I assume, other illegal voting acts.” Trump said in a press release Saturday.

“Based on that it would seem the DOJ has no choice but to look at the massive voter fraud which took place in certain Swing States, and I assume elsewhere, during the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. Whether it be voting machines, underaged people, dead people, illegal aliens, ballot drops, ballot cheating, absentee ballots, post office delivery (or lack thereof!), lock boxes, people being paid to vote, or other things, the 2020 Presidential Election is, in my mind, the Crime of the Century.”

Wisconsin election officials identified just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud—and a search of online court records shows no charges have yet been filed against any of the 27 people, Madison.com reported.

“Just look at what has happened to our Country, our Borders, our Economy, Inflation, and more in the last five months, and it will only get worse.” Trump continued. “If there is going to be honor and greatness for America, the voting irregularities and fraud of that election must be brought to light, immediately.”

A Jun. 2 decision by a Georgia-area district attorney ended the investigation into the 16 cases of potential voter fraud, which are among 41 instances of possible voter fraud the state has identified in elections since August.

“Otherwise, we have no Country, certainly not a great one! This should not be an attempt by the Biden Administration to suppress the accountability of a dishonest election. That cannot be allowed to happen, nor can the events of the Presidential Election.” Trump continued.

“They want to cancel anything having to do with the result of that election because they know what was done. States cannot allow that to happen and should not be intimidated or suppressed by a government that wants nothing further to do with what took place during that period of time.

“They want it over with because they seem to know what will be found, and that would be a disaster for them. There has never been a time like this in our Country—hopefully courage will prevail!”