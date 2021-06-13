Feds scour U.S. for JUVENILE wanted for Texas mass shooting, case will stay ‘confidential’ due to age

A suspect arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Austin that left 14 people wounded has been identified as a juvenile who hasn’t yet been charged, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

As of Sunday, the Statesman reports that time is ticking, as police and prosecutors have up to 48 hours from the time of the juvenile’s arrest to file charges.

Although the suspect’s age hasn’t been “immediately released,” and because he is not an adult, the Statesman reports the juvenile’s name and case file will likely stay confidential.

Some of the charges the juvenile and second shooting suspect could face include attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon.