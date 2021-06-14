Trump says ‘what went on’ in Philly must be ‘properly and legally exposed’

Former President Donald J. Trump wants a proper and legal strategy to expose officials in Pennsylvania for any potential voter fraud, the former president said in a statement Monday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

“Why is State Senator Jake Corman of Pennsylvania fighting so hard that there not be a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam?” Trump said. “Corman is fighting as though he were a Radical Left Democrat, saying that a Forensic Audit of Pennsylvania not take place.

“Why is Senator David Argall playing the same game? Are they stupid, corrupt, or naive? What is going on? Other State Senators want this Forensic Audit to take place—immediately. I feel certain that if Corman continues along this path of resistance, with its lack of transparency, he will be primaried and lose by big numbers.

“What went on in Philadelphia and other areas of the State must be properly and legally exposed. If it is not, just like with open Borders, we won’t have a Country anymore!”

- Advertisement -

As Your Content readers know, former President Trump also said Saturday the previous presidential election was nothing but a ‘scam’ — dubbing it the ‘crime of the century.’

“…It would seem the DOJ has no choice but to look at the massive voter fraud which took place in certain Swing States, and I assume elsewhere, during the 2020 Presidential Election Scam. Whether it be voting machines, underaged people, dead people, illegal aliens, ballot drops, ballot cheating, absentee ballots, post office delivery (or lack thereof!), lock boxes, people being paid to vote, or other things, the 2020 Presidential Election is, in my mind, the Crime of the Century.” Trump said.

Wisconsin election officials identified just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud—and a search of online court records shows no charges have yet been filed against any of the 27 people, Madison.com reported.

A Jun. 2 decision by a Georgia-area district attorney ended the investigation into the 16 cases of potential voter fraud, which are among 41 instances of possible voter fraud the state has identified in elections since August.

Hillary Clinton previously asserted she lost the 2016 election due to ‘interference by Russian hackers.’

“If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president,” Clinton told moderator Christiane Amanpour, the CNN anchor, at a Women for Women International event in New York, reported the Washington Post.