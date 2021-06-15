FAA issues national grounding of all Southwest Airlines jetliners in United States until further notice

Southwest Airlines said Tuesday afternoon that it was experiencing “system issues,” and Your Content has learned the FAA grounded all Southwest flights in the United States.

In a tweet at 2 p.m., the company also said it was “working quickly to resolve.”

The FAA issued the following statement: “The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details.”

CBS 4 Denver was first to break the story.

Southwest Airlines tweeted that “We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon.”