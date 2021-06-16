Charles Thomas Drewery arrested for murder of Tymel Fullwood at Delco Econo Lodge

A Philadelphia man is behind bars for executing a man in a hotel lobby in May 2021, Your Content is first to report.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer today announced that Charles Thomas Drewery, 42, of Philadelphia, has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, and related firearms charges, in connection with the May 2021 death of Tymel Fullwood, at the Econo Lodge located in Tinicum.

“The video evidence in this case clearly demonstrates that the victim in this case—Tymel Fullwood—was targeted for assassination.” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Wednesday.

“The defendant can be seen entering the motel room, removing a black semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, with the mortally wounded victim fleeing the scene moments later.

“We may never know or understand the motive for such a cold blooded killing – but, thanks to methodical and thorough detective work, we can be sure that we have the perpetrator of this violent act.”

On May 16, officers from the Tinicum Township Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Motel 6 at 11:28 pm.

The victim was discovered bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right side. He was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Officers were able to identify the victim as Tymel Fullwood, and investigation determined that he had been staying at the Econo Lodge located next door to the Motel 6. Video surveillance footage showed that the victim had checked into the motel at 5:20 pm that same evening.

At 11:22 pm that evening a red-orange Dodge Charger was observed driving past the room. The defendant can be seen walking in the area outside the room. A woman opened the door to the room and let the defendant enter the room. As he enters the room, the defendant can be seen removing a firearm from his waistband. Moments later, the victim can be seen fleeing the room and running to the Motel 6. The defendant and the woman can later be seen entering the Dodge Charger. Using video footage, the suspect was identified as the defendant, Charles Drewery. Additional investigation determined that the Dodge Charger belonged to the defendant’s mother, and was traced to an address in Philadelphia. It was determined that the defendant was wanted for a March 2021 armed robbery in Philadelphia, and the Dodge Charger was also associated with the robbery. A records check revealed that the defendant does not have a license to carry a firearm.

“To the average citizen, the investigation required to make this arrest may seem ‘easy.’

“However, the steps required to complete the careful and thorough investigation required in a homicide investigation are multi-faceted and painstaking.

“For their efforts in the present case, I want to thank Tinicum Township Police Officer Stephen Lis, Sergeant James Simpkins, Sergeant William Righter and Criminal Investigation Division Sergeant Lawrence Patterson, and Detectives Timothy Deery and Vincent Ficchi.

“Invaluable assistance was also provided by forensic CID Analyst Kelsey Coppola-Pisani and Firearms Examiner Detective Lou Grandizio. In addition, Philadelphia Police Officer Gina Jackson, a member of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and FBI Staff Operations Specialist Samuel Perez, provided important assistance. Finally, we owe a debt of gratitude to the US Marshals Service for their assistance in making this arrest. Our success is the result of many individuals and agencies, and would not be possible without their cooperation and assistance,” said Stollsteimer.

Drewery was committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail.

The District Attorney and the Criminal Investigations Division remind anyone in Delaware County who observes suspicious activity to call 911 immediately and provide the most specific and accurate details possible to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the call for service.