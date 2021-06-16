Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Trump to hold ‘major rally’ in Wellington, Ohio amid political comeback tour
By Your Content Staff
Former President Donald J. Trump will be hosting a ‘major rally’ in Ohio on Jun. 26, Your Content has learned.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:00PM EDT.” President Trump’s office said.

“This Save America rally marks President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration. The rally is to support Max Miller, who President Trump has endorsed for election in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.”

Tickets are available here free of charge.

