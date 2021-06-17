Australia on high alert for potential cyber terrorism as mobile banking apps crash

Customers of several major banks are reporting online banking and app outages, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia says it is “urgently investigating” as Westpac, and ANZ says it has technical issues, Your Content is learning.

Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and ANZ customers all having trouble logging on to view their accounts, as well as the website of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Allianz and Macquarie Bank and airline Virgin Australia.

Instead of bank customers being taken to the usual user interface that displays their account details and banking options, they are seeing a “Something’s not working. Please try again later” message, reports Australian Financial Review.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said: “We understand some of our customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are investigating this as a priority.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.