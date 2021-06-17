Cyber Terrorism? Hong Kong hit in apparent cyber outage in addition to Australia and Southwest Airlines

Multiple websites operated by financial institutions and airlines including Hong Kong’s stock exchange and Southwest Airlines went down briefly in what appeared to be a widespread internet outage, Your Content is learning.

Website tracker Downdetector.com initially flagged hundreds of user complaints about an outage affecting Southwest, Delta Air Lines Inc. and Automatic Data Processing Inc. Other websites pinpointed included those operated by Vanguard, E-Trade, Navy Federal Credit Union.

Several of the websites have come back online, including the Hong Kong exchange’s, reported Bloomberg.

The outage comes just moments after Australian financial institutions said they were “urgently investigating” an apparent situation hitting banks.

- Advertisement -

Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and ANZ customers all having trouble logging on to view their accounts, as well as the website of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Allianz and Macquarie Bank and airline Virgin Australia.

Instead of bank customers being taken to the usual user interface that displays their account details and banking options, they are seeing a “Something’s not working. Please try again later” message, reports Australian Financial Review.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said: “We understand some of our customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are investigating this as a priority.”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.