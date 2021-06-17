North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un says U.S. MUST prep for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ amid death rumor

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday the United States must prepare for ‘dialogue and confrontation,’ Your Content is learning.

The news comes just as North Korea’s ruling communist party has now appointed an official deputy. Workers’ Party of Korea’s (WKP) rules show a new position of first secretary has been created, with the powers to govern the country if the leader is incapacitated.

NK News, which monitors the secretive state, concludes the North Korean leadership has “begun to make preparations for the sudden death or, more likely, long-term incapacitation of North Korea’s current leader”.

The publication argues: “This decision probably indicates that Kim’s health is not good.”

- Advertisement -

Kim Jong-un has vanished from public view a number of times over the past year and a half, sparking speculation about his condition, reports Express.co.uk.

Developing now… Details to follow.