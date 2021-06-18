Saturday, June 19, 2021
Saturday, June 19, 2021
News Tip?

Former President Trump declares the United States ‘is going to hell’ amid Biden talking-points
F

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified
NEWS FLASH
By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Former President Donald J. Trump declared Friday the United States ‘is going to hell’ as Biden talking-point flash cards allegedly surfaced in the media, Your Content has learned.

One America News was filming the press conference and was able to zoom in on the cards which were riddled with anti-Trump talking points, several news agencies reported.

“Can anybody believe this?” Trump said in a statement early Friday evening. “No wonder our Country is going to hell!”

(📸: Office of Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America)

Trump referenced a photo circulating by One America News: “Trump abused power/Trump DOJ [Department of Justice] out of control,” the first talking point reads.

- Advertisement -

A follow up: “Now we have to clean it up.”

President Biden noted his “values and principles” would be reflected in the Department of Justice instead of Trump’s, asserting he had already “made it clear.”

“I’ve made it clear this DOJ will reflect my values and principles and priorities — not Donald Trump’s,” the card stated.

- Advertisement -
Load more
- Advertisement -

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.