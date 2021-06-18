Former President Trump declares the United States ‘is going to hell’ amid Biden talking-points

Former President Donald J. Trump declared Friday the United States ‘is going to hell’ as Biden talking-point flash cards allegedly surfaced in the media, Your Content has learned.

One America News was filming the press conference and was able to zoom in on the cards which were riddled with anti-Trump talking points, several news agencies reported.

“Can anybody believe this?” Trump said in a statement early Friday evening. “No wonder our Country is going to hell!”

(📸: Office of Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America)

Trump referenced a photo circulating by One America News: “Trump abused power/Trump DOJ [Department of Justice] out of control,” the first talking point reads.

A follow up: “Now we have to clean it up.”

President Biden noted his “values and principles” would be reflected in the Department of Justice instead of Trump’s, asserting he had already “made it clear.”

“I’ve made it clear this DOJ will reflect my values and principles and priorities — not Donald Trump’s,” the card stated.