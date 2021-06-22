‘Mare of Easttown’ Delco filming location targeted by sneaky tourists, cops fed up

Police said people continue to prowl around the occupied suburban family home.

“No!!!!! It’s NOT cool to go to the homes they filmed at, trespass on the property and harass the owners and their kids all hours of the day and night…..REALLY! It’s a house. Get over it.”

Nether Providence Police added: “If you plan on taking this trip, STOP and think! Officers will be in and around the area(s) and will take appropriate action. Warnings will not be given and signs are posted.

“Trespassers, blocking traffic, disturbing the peace, etc., will not be tolerated. Thank you.”

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the show followed Mare as she investigated a young girl’s murder in the fictional Easttown Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Although conceived as a one-off limited series. the British actress, 45, told TV Line that ‘it was an absolutely wonderful role.’

‘I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning,’ Winslet said.

If HBO did decide to bring Mare of Easttown back for a second season, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve extended a limited series.

She added that there was ‘something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.’

The network’s hit drama Big Little Lies, based on the novel of the same name by Lianne Moriarty, which was a hit with critics and audiences alike, earning Emmy Awards for Outstanding Limited Series and a directing award for Jean-Marc Vallee.

Figures released by HBO show that four million viewers watched the season finale over the Memorial Day holiday, including three million that Sunday night.

The viewing numbers are across both HBO and HBO Max but the episode was also the most watched of an Original Series ever on streaming platform HBO Max, according to Deadline.com.