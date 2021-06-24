Former President Trump sends thoughts and prayers to Surfside: ‘I am with you all the way’

Former President Donald J. Trump sent his condolences to those affected by the Surfside condominium collapse, Your Content has learned.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.” President Trump said. “Thank you to the incredible First Responders and Law Enforcement for arriving so quickly on the job, as always.

“We wish Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of those representing the Great State of Florida concerning this tragic event, Good Luck and God Speed. I am with you all the way!”

As Your Content readers know, a large condo building along the beachfront in Surfside, Fla., partially collapsed early Thursday morning, killing at least one person, injuring at least 10 and prompting a mass search-and-rescue response as dozens remain unaccounted for.

More than 80 units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene in the city just north of Miami Beach at 1:30 a.m., joining first responders from multiple other agencies, assistant fire chief Ray Jadallah said in a news conference. Champlain Towers South, a 12-story building that was built in 1981, has more than 130 units. Jadallah said the northeast corridor of the building collapsed affecting 55 units.