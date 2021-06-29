Delco monster parents arrested for ‘beating to death a defenseless baby’ in Chester

A Delaware County duo is behind bars after prosecutors say the two partnered together to beat their ‘defenseless baby to death,’ Your Content has learned.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced today that Kandie Meinhart, 31, of 939 Pine Lane, Chester and her paramour Maurice Davis, 29, of 1152 Pine Lane, Chester, have been arrested and charged with homicide for the brutal beating and murder of Meinhart’s eighteen-month-old daughter Li’Aziah Thomas on January 20, 2021.

“The facts of this case are truly horrific: a mother and her boyfriend are literally responsible for beating to death this defenseless baby. Our investigation found that baby Li’Aziah suffered multiple blunt force injuries during her last night of life from the very people who are supposed to protect her.” said Stollsteimer. “While we are horrified this crime could happen in our community, I am thankful that because of the dedicated work of detectives and prosecutors, we will be able to bring her killers to justice.” Stollsteimer continued.

“I want to personally thank Detective Benjamin Thomas of the City of Chester Police and Sergeant Lawrence Patterson of the DA’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Assistant District Attorney Kristen Kemp, and Deputy DA Matthew Krouse for their dogged perseverance during a long investigation.” said Stollsteimer.

Meinhart and Davis were arraigned today on the following charges:

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 2501 (A) Criminal Homicide (F).

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 2502 (A) Murder of the First Degree (F).

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 2502 (C) Murder of the Third Degree (F-1).

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 2504 (A) Involuntary Manslaughter (F-2).

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 2702 (A) (1) Aggravated Assault (F-1).

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 4304 (A) Endangering Welfare of Children (F-1).

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 4906 (A) False Report-Falsely Incriminating Another (M-2).

18 Pa.C.S.A. Section 903 Conspiracy (7 Counts).

Defendants are being held without bail at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7, 2021, before Magisterial District Judge Leonard Tenaglia.

The District Attorney and the Criminal Investigations Division remind anyone in Delaware County who observes suspicious activity call to 911 immediately and provide the most specific and accurate details possible to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the call for service.