Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
News Tip?

Kim Jong-un does away with top North Korean officials due to the ‘COVID crisis drama’
K

By Anthony Loro
Modified
NEWS FLASH
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un does away with top officials due to COVID drama
By Anthony Loro
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Top North Korean officials were sacked after an apparent COVID-19 ‘grave incident’, Your Content is learning.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a “grave incident” stemming from quarantine negligence has created a crisis, a statement that comes after the country has claimed for more than a year it has avoided Covid.

Kim said in a meeting that party officials neglected executing important decisions related to organizational, scientific and technological measures in response to the demand for a prolonged national quarantine efforts, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday. The report didn’t specify what the incident was, Bloomberg reported.

The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on what happened, or how it put people at risk.

- Advertisement -

North Korea has not reported a single confirmed case of the coronavirus, though South Korean and U.S. officials have expressed scepticism over that claim.

Kim called a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea politburo to address some party executives’ neglect of duty, which he said created a major crisis for the country and people’s safety by failing to implement important long-term measures to fight the pandemic, KCNA said.

Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Grant McCool

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -
Load more
- Advertisement -

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.