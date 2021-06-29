Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
News Tip?

President Biden makes unexpected motorcade stop at Pearl Ice Cream Parlor with Wisconsin Gov. Evers
P

By Your Content Staff
Modified
BIDEN
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President Joe Biden instructed his motorcade to make an off-the-record stop at a nearby ice cream parlor to cool down with Wisconsin Governor Evers, Your Content has learned.

President Biden entered the ice cream parlor and greeted the owners at 2:04 p.m., according to the White House Press Pool.

From there, Biden told Gov. Evers, Rep. Kind and Sen. Baldwin: “I’m buying.”

“Oh, you guys got everything,” Biden said as he examined the menu.

- Advertisement -

According to the journalists on the ground, Rep. Kind got a single scoop cup with mint chocolate chip, while Sen. Baldwin got the same with chocolate and Gov. Evers with white chocolate raspberry.

The Pearl, an ice cream parlor and candy store in La Crosse, is the second motorcade ice cream run President Biden embarked on since taking office.

The Wisconsin press pooler said Biden got two scoops on a sugar cone: cookies and cream and strawberry.

- Advertisement -
Load more
- Advertisement -

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.