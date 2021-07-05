Sean DeMuynck, MontCo volunteer firefighter, dies on the line of duty overnight July 4

A volunteer firefighter in the Philadelphia suburbs, who was set to move to Canada to be closer to family this week, died after responding to a blaze in Montgomery County on July 4th, Your Content has learned.

Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills Fire Company Firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck was responding to a call on Rosedale Road in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Sunday night when he was found unresponsive on the third floor of the home, the Lower Merion Township Fire Department said in a Monday news release, NBC 10 reported.

The fire was first reported just after 10:30 p.m. “Upon arrival, units found the structure heavily involved with fire and smoke, fire suppression began, and incident command was established,” the news release said.

DeMuynck was pulled from the structure after 11 p.m. and rushed to nearby Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead after midnight, officials said.