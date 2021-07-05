Monday, July 5, 2021
Monday, July 5, 2021
News Tip?

Sean DeMuynck, MontCo volunteer firefighter, dies on the line of duty overnight July 4
S

By Your Content Staff
Modified
NEWS FLASH
By Your Content Staff
Modified

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A volunteer firefighter in the Philadelphia suburbs, who was set to move to Canada to be closer to family this week, died after responding to a blaze in Montgomery County on July 4th, Your Content has learned.

Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills Fire Company Firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck was responding to a call on Rosedale Road in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Sunday night when he was found unresponsive on the third floor of the home, the Lower Merion Township Fire Department said in a Monday news release, NBC 10 reported.

The fire was first reported just after 10:30 p.m. “Upon arrival, units found the structure heavily involved with fire and smoke, fire suppression began, and incident command was established,” the news release said.

DeMuynck was pulled from the structure after 11 p.m. and rushed to nearby Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead after midnight, officials said.

- Advertisement -
Load more
- Advertisement -

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.