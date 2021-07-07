Police swarm Terre Haute Courthouse for reports of officer gunned down in rear of building

Police in Indiana are swarming the Terre Haute Court Complex for reports of a police officer gunned down in the rear of the courthouse, Your Content is first to report.

Terre Haute is a city in and the county seat of Vigo County, Indiana, United States, near the state’s western border with Illinois, according to its Census.

Preliminary reports indicate an individual was ‘shot and killed behind the courthouse,’ noting the victim may be a police officer.

As of 4:25 p.m. ET, police are swarming the court complex at 33 S 3rd Street after authorities say a ‘person reported to have walked in a hospital with a gunshot wound related to the incident.’

“Information is minimal at this time,” Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson said. “We’re still processing the scene. We’re still reaching out to family members. When we have more information we’ll update you all accordingly as the case allows.”

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody and is currently undergoing surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, WDTN is reporting.

The suspect was reportedly driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear end damage.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.