Police in Delaware County probe homicide of Najee Cain, 28, gunman sought after two shot

Police in suburban Philadelphia are investigating a homicide that took the life of a 28-year-old Delaware County man, Your Content has learned.

Officials tell Your Content officers from the City of Chester Police Department were dispatched to the Benjamin Banneker Plaza located at 2101 W 7th St for the report of multiple gunshot victims at about 9 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived to the area, they located Najee Cain, 28, laying on the lobby floorsuffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

A second victim was located on the south side rear of the building.

This victim, who was identified as Yamir McCommons appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were on location and began to treat the victims. Both victims were transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center where they received further intense treatment.

A short time later Mr. Cain did succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Mr. McCommonswent in to surgery and is listed in severe condition at this time.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8420 or [email protected], or Detective Timothy Deery (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-8030 or [email protected]