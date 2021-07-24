Biden reportedly used private email server on Hunter Biden’s laptop using disguise ‘Robert Peters’

During his time as President Barack Obama’s Vice President, Joe Biden used various private email addresses from which he would sometimes send, receive and forward government correspondence according to emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Your Content has learned.

The concerns over the use of a private e-mail server could represent a conflict of interest and the services are also more prone to hacking than secured government accounts.

For at least four weeks in 2016, a worker in the Office of the Vice President, John Flynn, would send Biden his daily schedule to his private email address, [email protected] while copying Hunter according to Fox News.

There were 10 such e-mails which were copied to Hunter between May 18 and June 15, 2016.

The Robert Peters e-mail address used a @pci.gov domain. The service had been labeled as problematic by the DNS Institute’s Domain Name System security report in 2020.

One email from Flynn to being sent to Joe, a.k.a Robert Peters, from May 2016 which was also cc’d to Hunter schedules ‘8.45am prep for 9am phonecall with Pres Poroshenko’ who was the Ukrainian president.

At the time, Hunter was being paid $83,333 a month to sit on the board of corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd.

He had started working for Burisma in 2014 and finally departed two months after his father left the office of vice president.

Just months earlier, in December 2015, Biden had threatened Poroshenko that he would withhold $1 billion in US aid unless he fired Ukraine’s top prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the owner of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Shokin was widely accused of corruption and removed from office in March 2016.

State Department officials are said to have attempted to raise concerns with directly with Biden about Hunter’s involvement with Burisma but the complaints were rebuffed.

Another forwarded email from Joe Biden using one of his alias private emails, [email protected], saw him write to both Hunter and his brother Beau, who was the Delaware attorney general, on March 26, 2012.

The forwarded e-mail was from Deputy Secretary of State (and now current Secretary of State) Antony Blinken.

As Your Content previously reported on Dec. 9, 2020, Joe Biden’s son Hunter said that he learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs were under investigation.

What’s more, it was learned in October 2020 Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski provided the FBI material showcasing his dealings with Hunter Biden and his father—former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Bureau received all of his electronic devices and records of business dealings the two, Fox News reported.

Bobulinski became an important figure ahead of the presidential elections in the US as he was identified as the recipient of an email in which Hunter Biden mentions “renumeration [sic] packages” linked to business in China. The email says that “10” will go to the Democratic nominee’s son for the “big guy.” The former Biden associate, who says he is a Democrat, confirmed earlier in the day that “the big guy” refers to Joe Biden.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he never conducted business with Hunter, that is false,” Bobulinski said on Oct. 22, 2020.

“Here are the facts I know — all of which are corroborated — and the American people can judge for themselves.

“I brought three phones that span the years 2015-2018. These phones have never been held by anyone else except myself. I was told this past Sunday by someone who is also involved in this matter if I went public with this information it would ‘bury all of us man, the Biden’s included.’”

As vice president, Biden was obliged to preserve all emails involving his government work.

Hillary Clinton faced a year-long probe over thousands of classified documents found on a private email server she kept in her home while she was secretary of state

‘The Presidential Records Act required Joe Biden to make sure that any of his gmail account e-mails, including these e-mails to Hunter Biden, were forwarded to a government account so they could properly be handled by the National Archives,’ Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, told Just the News.

Joe Biden’s use of private e-mail addresses has parallels with Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server scandal.